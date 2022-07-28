Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh Groove To Diljit Dosanjh's Beats At His LA Concert; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and her friend-YouTuber Lilly Singh grooved to the beats of Bhangra at popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles. This came to cognizance after Singh uploaded some videos from the Do You Know crooner's concert where she could be seen shaking a leg with Matrix: The Resurrection actor. However, Dosanjh has also reacted to Lilly's Instagram stories, where she uploaded the video featuring herself and Priyanka, stating how 'proud' he was for the ladies.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's LA Concert with Lilly Singh

A video shared by the YouTuber is a witness that Priyanka and Lilly had a ball at Diljit Dosanjh's LA concert as they channelled their inner Punjabi by grooving to his hit Punjabi tracks. For the event, both twinned in black outfits. While Lilly donned a black-coloured dress, Priyanka opted for a black-coloured tank top teamed up with blue denim and a satin shrug. She completed her OOTD with a sling bag and a pair of chic sunglasses. Singh captioned the clip, "Punjabi @priyankachopra @lillysingh".

Earlier in the day, Lilly took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video of herself as she was seen sitting in the car stating how excited she was to join Diljit Dosanjh at his concert. The second video saw her lip-syncing his song Proper Patola as she captioned it, "Getting Ready". The next video had Diljit standing on the stage with Lilly writing, "My Boyyy. Tearing up LA."

When Lilly Singh joined Priyanka Chopra for the Diwali party

Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh share a great bond and they are often spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Last year, Singh also joined the Bajirao Mastani actor and her husband Nick Jonas at their LA home for Diwali celebrations. Sharing pictures from the grand Diwali party, Lilly wrote, "Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I'm going to have to make this an annual thing." Have a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@lilly/@diljitdosanjh