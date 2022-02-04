Pt. Bhimsen Joshi's 100th Birth Anniversary: Remembering His Legacy Through Notable Works

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is touted as one of the greatest vocalists of all time having profoundly contributed to the Indian classical music field for more than four decades. The late musician, who hailed from Karnataka, is popularly known for his soulful renditions of devotional music in Hindi, Kannada as well as Marathi languages. Born on February 4, 1922, this day marks the birth anniversary of the late legendary artist, who received the Bharat Ratna in 2008.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi birth anniversary

On the occasion of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth anniversary, the official Koo handle of the Government of India dedicated a post for him. Remembering his profound contribution, they wrote, ''Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” Remembering Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi on his birth anniversary today. His monumental contribution to the world of music and culture will always inspire generations to come. #MyGovMorningMusings.''

Netizens were quick to follow to pay tribute to the legendary musician as many shared some of his most memorable works to remind people of his legacy. One netizen wrote, ''The voice which I started listening from my childhood. Evergreen and Priceless.'' while another wrote, ''Tribute to great legendary musician, pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji.''

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's notable works

Born in Gadag, Karnataka, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi pursued his love for music at a very young age under the guidance of Sawai Gandharva in his hometown. In 1953, Joshi started the Sawai Gandharva music festival where his voice got recognised by thousands of people in Pune in memory of his Guru. His powerful voice and skillful grasp of technique set him apart from other musicians as he became a legendary figure in the years that came.

His soulful rendition of Mile Sur Mera Tumhara on Doordarshan's short films became a huge hit across the nation. Moreover, Joshi contributed to the song Jana Gana Mana produced by celebrated musician AR Rahman for the 50th year of the Indian Republic. He is also credited for creating new ragas such as Kalashree, Lalit Bhatiyar and Marwa Shree while some of his most popular ragas are Malkauns, Abhogi, Lalit, Yaman, Asavari Todi.

He also contributed to the film industry as he worked with legendary artists such as Lata Mangeshkar. He also lent his voice for many films like Basant Bahar, Swayamvar zale Siteche, Sandhya Raga and more. Along with the Bharat Ratna, the late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was conferred with Padma Shri in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1985, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and Karnataka Ratna in 2005.

Image: PIB