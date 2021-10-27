Pumpkin Flavoured Drinks To Ankle Boots, Taylor Swift Gears Up For Fall In New Video

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and showed her fans that she is getting into the fall spirit with her new reel. The singer reenacted her Tumblr post from 2014, which listed all the things she loves about fall. Right from her fireplace to baking and pumpkin-flavoured drinks to wearing ankle boots, the Love Story singer loves it all.

Taylor Swift gears up for fall season

In the short reel, the singer packed all her favourite things about the season. She could be seen sipping from a Starbucks cup and enjoying her pumpkin flavoured drink. She also mentioned that season allowed her to draw little pictures on foggy windows, wear plaid and wear ankle boots. The video also witnessed her baking cookies, over which she sprinkled a little too much cinnamon because the season had her 'too excited'.

Watch Taylor Swift's reel here

Known for her albums including 1989, Reputation, Folklore, Red and others, Taylor Swift's reel included a voice-over, that was the same as her Tumblr post. She said, "And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath, and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots. And not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavoured stuff cause you love it and are happy it's all the rage."

The excitement about the season of Fall and her love for the season can be heard in her voice. She further continued to say, "And people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween and fires in fireplaces and maroon/ hunter green/ mustard yellow colour combos. And baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you're too excited it's fall"

Taylor Swift will soon release Red (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of the 2012 Red album. She recently surprised her fans by announcing that the release date of the album had been pushed up, as she uploaded a video on her social media account. According to earlier reports, the album will feature Swift's collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran. Red (Taylor's Version) is slated to release on November 12 and the singer promised her fans it would be 'worth the wait'.

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift