'Dard Da Dariya' Song Dedicated To Migrant Workers By Punjabi Scribe Satnam Singh Manak

India has been under a nationwide lockdown and from celebrities to migrant workers, the lockdown has affected the lives of many. The lockdown has led to a halt in everyone’s professional career and people are struggling with money issues. The most hard-hit are the migrant and daily wage workers, who are struggling each day to make a living.

In such a crisis, senior journalist and executive editor of Ajit, Satnam Singh Manak has written and dedicated a melodious Punjabi song, Dard Da Dariya, to all the migrant workers. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Garry Sandhu Has Dropped His Latest Punjabi Song 'Jatt'; Check Out

Satnam Singh Manak dedicates Dard Da Dariya to the migrant workers

With a career in journalism for more than four decades and a background in creative writing and literature, Satnam Singh Manak was completely moved by the current scenario. While talking to a leading entertainment daily, Satnam Singh Manak said that he, like many others, was forced to rethink about life, nature, and humans actions against it.

He revealed that this led him to write the Punjabi song Dard Da Dariya. Satnam Singh Manak said that he penned the lyrics, while Yakoob Gill lent his voice and Daljit Singh was the music director. The Ajit team helped them with footage for the video, and Music Machine Entertainment provided them with the platform to reach the audience.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Punjabi Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

During a candid chat, Satnam Singh Manak said that the song is a dedication to the migrant labourers, who are crucial for the economy of the country. In Punjab, agriculture, trade, industries and other sectors are dependent on them. Satnam Singh Manak added that everyone together should make efforts and support these migrant workers so that they don’t have to move back to their native states or face any hardship here.

Also Read | Salman Khan Made A Special Appearance In A Punjabi Song After His Bollywood Debut; See

The video of the Punjabi song, Dard Da Dariya released on Monday evening, June 1, 2020. The video went viral within no-time. Dard Da Dariya has more than 8,300 views on YouTube, and over 7,000 views on Facebook so far. The video of the song is a compilation of small clips of migrant workers struggling and walking barefoot on roads, under the scorching heat with their children in their arms, with the goal to reach home.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Songs That Have Best Hook-steps For Your Fitness Work-out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.