Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself in legal trouble after a Patiala court on Thursday, July 14 upheld his two-year jail sentence in 2003 human trafficking case. The singer, who was present in the court was taken into custody from there itself.

This arrest is in connection to a human trafficking case that was reportedly filed against the singer in 2003.

As the singer was present in court during the hearing, the judge ordered that he will be taken into custody from there itself.

Daler Mehndi imprisoned in human trafficking case

The singer and his fellow Shamsher Singh were earlier accused of sending people out of the country disguised as members of the group. It was after this that the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in 2018 sentenced the duo to two years in jail, after which they were granted bail. They then filed an appeal in the sessions court, after which the singer's bail plea was rejected and cancelled by the additional sessions judge and he was taken into custody on July 14.

Image: PTI