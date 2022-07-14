Last Updated:

Daler Mehndi’s 2-year Jail Sentence Upheld By Patiala Court In 2003 Human Trafficking Case

Daler Mehndi has found himself in legal trouble after a Patiala court on Thursday, July 14, upheld singer's two-year jail term in human trafficking case.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes

Image: PTI


Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself in legal trouble after a Patiala court on Thursday, July 14 upheld his two-year jail sentence in 2003 human trafficking case. The singer, who was present in the court was taken into custody from there itself.

This arrest is in connection to a human trafficking case that was reportedly filed against the singer in 2003.

Daler

As the singer was present in court during the hearing, the judge ordered that he will be taken into custody from there itself. 

Daler Mehndi imprisoned in human trafficking case

The singer and his fellow Shamsher Singh were earlier accused of sending people out of the country disguised as members of the group. It was after this that the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in 2018 sentenced the duo to two years in jail, after which they were granted bail. They then filed an appeal in the sessions court, after which the singer's bail plea was rejected and cancelled by the additional sessions judge and he was taken into custody on July 14. 

Image: PTI

READ | DYK BTS' RM had sung a Daler Mehndi song when he was just 14-years-old?
READ | Daler Mehndi's 'Ragda' is a fusion of Punjabi and Bhojpuri beats that will make you groove
READ | IPL 2021: 'Punjab di Shaan' Chris Gayle grooves to a popular Daler Mehndi song | Watch
READ | Daler Mehndi doesn't 'believe in buying fake million views or followers'; Here's why
READ | Daler Mehndi to debut metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day after Justin & Scott
First Published:
COMMENT