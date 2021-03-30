Punjabi Singer Diljaan Dies In A Car Accident In Amritsar; Police To Probe Death

Diljaan, the musician who has delivered songs like Tere Warge, Tere Sheher and First Love, amongst others, passed away in a car accident. Diljaan's death was confirmed and announced by a fellow industry mate, Master Saleem. The post that will one soon see, has a picture of the late Punjabi Singer Diljaan posing against a wall in a casual outfit along with a message by Master Saleem himself. The picture can be found below.

Master Saleem confirms that has Diljaan Passed away:

A rough translation of the message that was shared by Master Saleem along with the above post reads, 'I don't understand at all. He was just a happy kid, who grew up right in front of my eyes and attained a respectable position in the field of music through his Punjabi songs. My heart is truly sad because of it. Oh lord, please grant Diljaan peace and salvation" . At the time of his passing, Diljaan was 31 years old. More details regarding the incident will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Diljaan's car accident:

As far as details regarding Diljaan's car accident are known, Get.TV reports that the same happened near Jandiala Guru, near Amritsar a few hours ago. The publication reports that he was trying to get to Kartarpur from Amritsar, when his car collided with a truck, causing sudden death. Diljaan was travelling alone. He is survived by his family, who reside in Canada. It is believed that an investigation has been launched and through the same, Diljaan's death will be probed. Further details regarding Punjabi Singer Diljaan's untimely passing will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.

About Diljaan:

Diljaan rose to fame in 2012 after he was emerged as a runner-up on the singing reality show, Sur Kshetra. Post the same, he went on to lend his voice to other films and hit singles. On the work front, the musician was about to release two new singles, namely Tere warge 2 and Hanju. The same can be evidenced by his last Instagram post which can be found below.

Diljaan's final Instagram post: