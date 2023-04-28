Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla's Associate Sharpy Ghuman Arrested In Fake Passport Racket

In a major crackdown against Punjabi singers, gangsters and travel agents nexus in Punjab, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) has arrested Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman. The development came after a racket of fake passports was busted by the state police that was helping the gangsters flee the country.

According to the police, two more persons were arrested in connection to the case. Apart from Sharpy Ghumman, the other two persons arrested were Onkar Singh and Prabhjot Singh.

In a major interstate #Immigration/#Travel agents involved in fake #passports for gangsters/criminals of #Punjab & other states, and helping them to flee from law of the country, #AGTF has successfully arrested three persons: Onkar Singh, Sukhjinder Singh & Prabhjot Singh (1/3) pic.twitter.com/tRmom8Tkom — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 28, 2023

Fake passport racket busted

"The Punjab police's AGTF busted fake passport racket facilitating gangsters to escape country. The state police is committed to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the vision of Chief Minister Bagwant Mann. A total of three persons have been arrested," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Informing about the arrest, he added, “Police teams recovered nine passports, several photocopies of passports of absconding gangsters prepared using fake particulars. Those arrested have been identified as Onkar Singh of village Kaki Pind in Jalandhar, Sukhjinder Singh alias Sharpy Ghumman of village Karhali in Patiala and Prabhjot Singh Baheri in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.”

Interstate Immigration/travel agents involved in fake passports for gangsters/criminals busted by Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF)



Arrested three persons: Sharpy Ghumman, Onkar Singh & Prabhjot Singh pic.twitter.com/JLgIUimQ43 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 28, 2023

He further informed that investigations reveal that this gang had link in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In fact, it had facilitated a number of gangsters and criminals from Punjab and other states to run away on fake passports.

FIR accused the arrested accused has been registered under sections 420, 468, 471, 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 25 of the Arms Act and section 12 of the Passport Act.