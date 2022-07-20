Punjabi Singer, Songwriter Jaani Meets With A Car Accident, Suffers 'minor Injuries'

Punjabi singer and songwriter Jaani, who is known for his hit tracks, recently met with an accident. The mishap took place on Tuesday evening, July 19, in Mohali, Punjab. As per several reports, the singer's car crashed into an SUV while he was seated in it along with two other people.

The police have reported that the reason behind the mishap is probably jumping a red signal, due to which the two vehicles collided. The vehicles involved in the collision were an SUV and Ford Figo. The two cars allegedly hit each other so powerfully that they flipped multiple times. The people involved in the crash, including the Mann Bhareya lyricist, escaped immediately and suffered minor injuries due to the airbags.

Jaani, along with his two companions, was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mohali. On the other hand, the passengers in the other car had minor wounds. Reportedly, Jaani had suffered injuries on his neck as well as back. He was seated in the backseat of his car with one of his friends, while the third person was driving it.

Jaani addresses his car crash

In the latest update, Jaani and his companions have been released from the hospital. Taking to his Instagram handle, the lyricist addressed the car crash and shared his health update with his millions of fans. In the post, the singer wrote, "With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine." he further added that the collision is being investigated by the police and wrote, "The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai."

In the caption, the singer penned how h saw both death and a glimpse of God before his eyes during the collision. He wrote, "Ajj akha’n ne Maut Vekhi,,Par Fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya,,,So ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere Dost theek aa’n ,just minor injuries. Duaa ch yaad rakheyo." (I saw death with my eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. remember us in your prayers). Many of his industry friends, including Asees Kumar, Stebin Ben and Sophie Choudry reacted to the post and sent their good wishes to the singer.

Image: Instagram/@jaani777