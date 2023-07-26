Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Dies At 64 Due To Prolonged Illness

Celebrated Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, whose melodious voice touched hearts across generations, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 64. The veteran singer was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana where he breathed his last breath after almost a month.

3 things you need to know

Some of his biggest hits include jatt jeonah morh, putt jattan de, truck bnilliya, balbiro bhabhi and Kaher Singh di mout.

He was born on 20 May 1953

The real name of the singer was Surinder Pal Dhammi

After a month-long battle, Surinder Shinda now rests in peace

Earlier, it was reported that the singer was in the hospital receiving treatment for an undisclosed disease. He was on a ventilator, and unfortunately, his condition didn't show signs of improvement. Initially hospitalized in Model Town Hospital, he was later shifted to the DMC hospital.

(The veteran singer started his career in the music industry in the 1970s | Image: Twitter)

A few days ago, his son Maninder Shinda did a Facebook live stream, where he shared that his father was not doing well, and he had been rushed to the hospital. He requested his fans and well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery. However, he later updated that the singer was receiving the best treatment and showed signs of improvement.

Here's everything you need to know about the late singer

Surinder Shinda was born in Choti Ayali village, Ludhiana. He had a prominent collaboration with Kuldeep Manak and also taught music to Amar Singh Chamkila. He gained popularity for his unique singing style in Kali, a type of Punjabi folk song. This genre was considered uncommon, making him one of the few artists who chose to master it. In 2013, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Brit Asia TV Music Awards.