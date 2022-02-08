Pusha T Teases New Song ‘Diet Coke’ Produced By Kanye West; WATCH

Pusha T has been raising excitement around his new album. After sharing a mysterious photo of Lana Del Rey, a glimpse of the rapper grooving with Kanye 'Ye' West had surfaced and gone viral. Now, a teaser of his new song had also come out where they were seen dancing together.

The artist has finally confirmed the title of his new single, Diet Coke. He added that it will be released on Tuesday.

Pusha T teases new single, Diet Coke, produced by Kanye 'Ye' West

Pusha T dropped a photo on his Instagram handle which had the words 'Diet Coke' written. In his caption, he mentioned that the song was set to come out at 12 AM EST.

Later, a teaser of the video was then shared by record executive and artist manager Steven Victor, who also manages Pusha T. In the video, one could see Pusha singing his latest song in style. The visuals were all in black and white.

Kanye 'Ye' west is the producer. The Donda artist too could be seen grooving in style while Pusha rapped his lines in style. They could also be seen sitting on a couch in the video.

He could then be heard rapping the words:

"Imaginary players ain't been coached right

Master recipes under stove lights

The number on this jersey is the quote price

You ordered Diet Coke, that's a joke, right?

Everybody get it off the boat, right?

But only I can really have a snow fight

Detroit n***a challenge, what's your dope like?

If your Benz bigger, step it up to Ghost life

Missy was our only misdemeanor

My tunnel vision's better under stove lights."

The teaser was enough to get netizens amped up/ They dropped fire and heart emojis galore.

Pusha T new song teaser

Kanye has not just produced the song, but the full album. It was announced way back in December 2020 that the Grammy-winning artist would be producing the music for the album.

The previous gathering between Pusha and Kanye had taken place in Paris at that time. A woman was also with him, and she seemed to be actor Julia Fox, Kanye's girlfriend.

Ye and Pusha T in Paris tonight (1.23.22) pic.twitter.com/RhyquOCCnn — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 23, 2022

This is set to be Pusha's fourth studio album. Not many other details are available on the album yet.