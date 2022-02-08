Last Updated:

Pusha T Teases New Song ‘Diet Coke’ Produced By Kanye West; WATCH

Pusha T teased his new song ‘Diet Coke’ produced by his 'brother' Kanye 'Ye' West after raising excitement for it over the past few days. WATCH

Written By
Joel Kurian
pusha t, kanye west, diet coke

Image: Twitter/@ElliottWilson


Pusha T has been raising excitement around his new album. After sharing a mysterious photo of Lana Del Rey, a glimpse of the rapper grooving with Kanye 'Ye' West had surfaced and gone viral. Now, a teaser of his new song had also come out where they were seen dancing together. 

The artist has finally confirmed the title of his new single, Diet Coke. He added that it will be released on Tuesday.  

Pusha T teases new single, Diet Coke, produced by Kanye 'Ye' West

Pusha T dropped a photo on his Instagram handle which had the words 'Diet Coke' written. In his caption, he mentioned that the song was set to come out at 12 AM EST.

READ | Rapper Pusha-T takes a dig at Drake in his leaked song titled 'Paranoia'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush)

Later, a teaser of the video was then shared by record executive and artist manager Steven Victor, who also manages Pusha T. In the video, one could see Pusha singing his latest song in style. The visuals were all in black and white.

READ | Drake's new freestyle might have some shots at Pusha T and Kanye West; Read to know

Kanye 'Ye' west is the producer. The Donda artist too could be seen grooving in style while Pusha rapped his lines in style. They could also be seen sitting on a couch in the video. 

READ | Pusha-T, Logic revealed as co-owners of Chaos EC's parent company

He could then be heard rapping the words:

"Imaginary players ain't been coached right
Master recipes under stove lights
The number on this jersey is the quote price
You ordered Diet Coke, that's a joke, right?
Everybody get it off the boat, right?
But only I can really have a snow fight
Detroit n***a challenge, what's your dope like?
If your Benz bigger, step it up to Ghost life
Missy was our only misdemeanor
My tunnel vision's better under stove lights."

The teaser was enough to get netizens amped up/ They dropped fire and heart emojis galore.

 Pusha T new song teaser

Kanye has not just produced the song, but the full album. It was announced way back in December 2020 that the Grammy-winning artist would be producing the music for the album.

READ | Kanye West produces Pusha-T's forth coming music album; read

The previous gathering between Pusha and Kanye had taken place in Paris at that time. A woman was also with him, and she seemed to be actor Julia Fox, Kanye's girlfriend.  

READ | Did Pusha T tease new album? Lana Del Rey's photo on Instagram attracts attention

This is set to be Pusha's fourth studio album. Not many other details are available on the album yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: pusha t, Kanye West, pusha t new song
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND