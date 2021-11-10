PV Sindhu In Lehenga Grooving To Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' In Viral Video Wows Fans; Watch

After amazing her fans with her commendable performance in sports, PV Sindhu recently tried her hands on a small piece of choreography to the viral track Love Nwantiti. The badminton star PV Sindhu recently shared a reel of her dancing to the song's remix, sung by Nigerian artist CKay. Sindhu not only left her fans awestruck with her ace dance moves, but she also won their hearts by flashing a smile throughout the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PV Sindhu often drops reels as she tries her hands on some viral content. The badminton player this time amazed her fans by following the viral choreography on Love Nwatinti. She wore a green and pink coloured Lehenga in the video and accessories it with some diamond jewellery. PV Sindhu dance video received thousands of likes and views in no time. It currently has over 2.3 million views and is being widely circulated on the internet. South star Lakshmi Manchu was in awe of PV Sindhu as she called her a "Cutie" in the comments. Fans also showered her with love. While one called her, "Most beautiful girl from India," another one wrote, "Koi Ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta." (How can someone be this beautiful).

PV Sindhu on being honoured with Padma Bhushan

The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was recently honoured with India's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan for her achievements and contribution to sports. She received the honour from the President of India. Ram Nath Kovind. the sports star, who wore a multi-coloured saree to the ceremony, shared a few snaps from the event via Instagram. Sharing her photos with the prestigious award, Pv Sindhu wrote, "I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour!" Several Bollywood and sports stars, including Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Jwala Gutta, Rana Daggubati and Sameera Reddy congratulated Sindhu.

Earlier this year, PV Sindhu created history at the Tokyo Olympics as she became the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two consecutive Olympic medals. She won bronze in badminton women's singles. The sportsperson won silver in badminton's women's singles in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Image: Instagram/@pvsindhu1