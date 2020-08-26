'Qataal Akhan' Song By Punjabi Artist Gurnam Bhullar Called 'heart Touching' By Fans

Gurnam Bhullar’s romantic song, Qataal Akhan has made it to the top of the music charts. The song depicts the story of two lovers and their incomplete love story. Here is Qataal Akhan’s review and fan reactions on the soulful song. Read ahead.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Second Film? Read Details

Gurnam Bhullar’s Qataal Akhan song review and fan reactions

Gurnam Bhullar’s Qataal Akhan released on August 25, 2020. The song is sung by Gurnam Bhullar and the music for the song has been given by MixSingh. The lyrics of the song are by Mintu Sharma, and the director of the music video of the song is Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh. The music video features Gurnam Bhullar and Swaalina.

Qataal Akhan full song

Also Read | 'Taare Zameen Par' Fame Darsheel Safary And Anushka Sen's 'Pyar Naal' Song Review; Read

The video of the song starts with Gurnam Bhullar’s character sitting with his friends when he spots Swaalina’s character walking inside the restaurant with another man. As the two look at each other, it reminds them of the time that they spent together and how they separated and the pain they had gone through when they couldn’t be together. Going into flashbacks, the video reveals that the two characters were initially lovers and were having a great time together, roaming. But, one day Swaalina’s character’s father came in a very big car, depicting that she came from a very rich family, and took her away.

Then, even when she took him to meet her father, he completely rejected the idea of their relationship and fixed her marriage with another man. The video shows how sad Swaalina’s character is even after years of being married to another man, as she couldn’t stop thinking about Gurnam Bhullar’s character. When she finally calls him one night after her husband gets very drunk and comes home, she comes to know that Gurnam Bhullar’s character too had gotten married.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Peed' Full Music Video Out Now, Here's The Review Of The Romantic Track

Just as the music video released, it went viral on the internet in no-time. The song gained over four and a half lakh views and over 43,000 likes within a day. Fans have also spammed the comment section of the song with comments of appreciation and likes.

Qataal Akhan fan reactions

Screenshot from YouTube comments

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's 'Peed' Teaser Out Now; Official Video To Drop On Aug 21 At 1pm IST

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.