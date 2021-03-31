Quavo And Saweetie's Physical Altercation Gets Caught On Elevator Cam; Watch Video

A video featuring one of the most beloved former couples from the western music industry, Quavo and Saweetie, has surfaced online. In the video, the former couple can be seen indulging in a physical altercation in an elevator along with a heated exchange of words. Quavo and Saweetie elevator fight video, which is in the possession of TMZ, sees the former couple storming into the said elevator, during which time, the latter seemingly sustained an injury, as is evidenced by the fact that Saweetie was sitting on the ground for the major portion of the video, while the "Congratulations" singer simply moved the luggage that was accompanying him around and shooting occasional glances at an injured Saweetie. Quavo and Saweetie fight video ends with the two walking about of the elevator, with the latter doing so while limping, indicating that she injured her foot. Quavo and Saweetie fight video can also be found below.

Quavo and Saweetie elevator fight video:

What happened to Quavo and Saweetie?

Very recently, Quavo and Saweetie confirmed that they have gone their separate ways after being with each other for a total of 2 years. But, the same turned sour as Saweetie hinted at the fact that that Quavo cheated on her in one of her latest tweets. Her former beau was quick to address the rumours and tweeted his side. Those tweets can be found below.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Saweetie's Instagram family was quick to notice that the "Tap In" musician has unfollowed her beau on the photo-sharing site. The same had sparked rumours of separation. Saweetie, while not providing clear hints as to who was she referring to during a recent interview with Justin LaBoy on the Respectfully Justin YouTube channel, implied that she isn't fond of liars. While conversing with LaBoy on his YouTube channel, when quizzed about what will make her ultimately part ways with her partner, back then, she had said that "'He break your heart... it's the last straw...'" without providing a name.