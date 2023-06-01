Queen Beyonce Dolls Up In Bling For Ongoing Renaissance World Tour | PHOTOS

Last Updated:

Beyonce is currently on her Renaissance World Tour. Bling, monotone and thigh-high boots are among some of the recurring themes spotted in her fashion choices.

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

Shimmer and shine have been major recurring themes so far on Beyonce's ongoing Renaissance world tour. Going heavy on blingy monochrome, Queen Bey has been evidently living up to her nickname. 

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

Fashioned as a cutout blazer dress, the symmetrical reflective body stood contrasted by its asymmetrical floor-lenght hem across one leg. The reflective dog-eared boots added to the seamless bling. 

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

Ditching texture for a smoother silhouette, Beyonce turned her baggy sweatpants in to high-couture with its icy-silver hue. The monotoned full-length bodice also featured a reflective ruched bust. 

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

This standout number from the tour, shows Beyonce effortlessly carrying a metallic short-hemmed silhouette with a conical corset with a statement shoulder and miror-tassled arms. 

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

Switching out the bling fest for a slightly romantic number but still edgy Cinderella-blue silhouette. The hip-high waist, ruched waist and glove-length sleeves makes up one of Beyonce's softer looks.

Beyonce
beyonce/Instagram

Decked in Sangria-red for her latest Renaissance tour look, Beyonce chose a sweetheart neckline, almost full lenght latex gloves. The tone-matched metallic thigh-high boots completed the look. 

