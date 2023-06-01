Queen Beyonce Dolls Up In Bling For Ongoing Renaissance World Tour | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Shimmer and shine have been major recurring themes so far on Beyonce's ongoing Renaissance world tour. Going heavy on blingy monochrome, Queen Bey has been evidently living up to her nickname.
Fashioned as a cutout blazer dress, the symmetrical reflective body stood contrasted by its asymmetrical floor-lenght hem across one leg. The reflective dog-eared boots added to the seamless bling.
Ditching texture for a smoother silhouette, Beyonce turned her baggy sweatpants in to high-couture with its icy-silver hue. The monotoned full-length bodice also featured a reflective ruched bust.
This standout number from the tour, shows Beyonce effortlessly carrying a metallic short-hemmed silhouette with a conical corset with a statement shoulder and miror-tassled arms.
Switching out the bling fest for a slightly romantic number but still edgy Cinderella-blue silhouette. The hip-high waist, ruched waist and glove-length sleeves makes up one of Beyonce's softer looks.