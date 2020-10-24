Queen Guitarist Brian May Expresses Gratitude To Wife Anita For Saving His Life

Brian May is the lead guitarist and the co-founder of the iconic rock band Queen. In May 2020, Brian suffered a heart attack that was near-fatal. The guitarist, in an interview with the Daily Express, couldn't stop complimenting his wife Anita Dobson for saving his life and being there with him through that phase. Take a look at what the 73-year-old Queen star had to say about his wife.

Queen's Brian May calls his wife Anita a saviour

In the interview, Brian recalled the time when he had a near-fatal heart attack in May during the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about his experience he explained that the medication that was prescribed to him after his heart attack nearly killed him. He added that when he suffered from the attack his wife immediately admitted him into the hospital. She saved his life as he couldn't do anything by himself and she nursed him throughout his phase of getting his life back to normal. He mentioned that she helped him recover and inculcate a healthy routine. He added that he will 'forever be in her debt' for saving his life.

Brain May further mentioned that the heart attack might have been connected to coronavirus as the actual reason behind the attack couldn't be figured. He said that he was on a tour to Korea, Japan, and Australia in January. He said he thinks that he might have got infected during the trip when it thickened his blood and that could have been a trigger to his heart attack. He added that back then he wasn't sure if he was infected but now that evidence shows that the virus has been there for a long time, he thinks that it was COVID-19 that caused it. Brian also pointed out the fact that he rarely drinks or eats any fatty or oily food so that couldn't have been the reason for it.

About Brian May and Anita

Before Anita came into his life, Brian was married to Christine Mullen for 14 long years in the 70s and 80s. They separated in 1988 after which Brain met Anita who was an actor. She inspired him to write the song I Want it All in 1989 which turned out to be a hit. They later decided to get married in 2000 after Brian was out of his depression phase. The two have been happily married for 20 years now.

