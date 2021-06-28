Queen Latifah Gets Emotional While Accepting The Lifetime Achievement Award At BET Awards

Queen Latifah, the American singer, rapper, and songwriter, won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards of 2021. While accepting the award, the singer got emotional, and expressed her gratitude towards numerous people, while also taking pride in the achievements of black people over the years, and how BET made a lot of it possible. Read on to know more about it.

Queen Latifah wins Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2021

Queen Latifah, who is very well known for her music albums like All Hail The Queen and Trav'lin' Light, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Entertainment Television awards. As she stepped onto the stage to accept the award, she got teary-eyed. Queen Latifah thanked a lot of people who have been close to her and supported her in her career. Expressing her gratitude towards BET, she said, “I wanna thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful blackness to thrive, to shine. For we couldn’t get played on the radio in other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places. There was BET, that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

She also thanked the audience for their support, and her partner, Shakim Compere, who also has been her support for a long time. A video of her full speech is uploaded by her on her Twitter; take a look:

The BET also featured a performance by the artists Rapsody, Monie Love, Lil Kim, and MC Lyte, which was a tribute to Queen Latifah. Take a look at the performance here:



Queen Latifah awards and nominations at the BET in the past

Queen Latifah has been nominated for BET awards eight times in the past, out of which, she won one, for the Best Actress in the 2002 film Chicago. For the BET awards, she was also nominated for Best Actress six more times, for her roles in the films Bringing Down the House, Brown Sugar, Taxi, Beauty Shop, Last Holiday, and Life Support. In 2005, she was also nominated for the Outstanding Writing for a Theatrical Film award, for writing the film The Cookout.

IMAGE: QUEEN LATIFAH'S INSTAGRAM

