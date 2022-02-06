'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92: A Timeline Of The Legendary Singer's Life

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a massive void in the music world and the heart of every Indian. The 'Nightingale of India' was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after she contacted COVID-19 on January 11, 2022. Her health witnessed fluctuations over the three-week period and ultimately, the national treasure departed from the world today, leaving behind everlasting melodies.
In a career spanning almost 80 years, Lata Mangeshkar has crooned some trailblazing tracks and has given the Indian cinema some of its most memorable tunes. The icon has received nearly every Indian honour including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Here is the timeline of the late singer's life and some of her important milestones.
Presence of numerous police and security personnel was recorded at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, where Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be held. The funeral is expected to take place around 6.15-6.30 PM. Prior to her last rites, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the late singer's residence at Peddar Road to pay his tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Mumbai at 5 PM to attend late Mangeshkar's funeral.
As per sources, a national flag will fly at half-mast and a state funeral will be given to the decorated singer. Meanwhile, the Centre has announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the national flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.
