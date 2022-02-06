Last Updated:

'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92: A Timeline Of The Legendary Singer's Life

As veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar leaves us behind, here is the timeline of the late melody queen's life and some of her important milestones.  

Written By
Ananya Varma
Lata Mangeshkar

Image: PTI


Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a massive void in the music world and the heart of every Indian. The 'Nightingale of India' was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after she contacted COVID-19 on January 11, 2022. Her health witnessed fluctuations over the three-week period and ultimately, the national treasure departed from the world today, leaving behind everlasting melodies. 

In a career spanning almost 80 years, Lata Mangeshkar has crooned some trailblazing tracks and has given the Indian cinema some of its most memorable tunes. The icon has received nearly every Indian honour including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Here is the timeline of the late singer's life and some of her important milestones.  

Timeline of Lata Mangeshkar's life

  • 1929
  • Born in Indore to theatre stalwart Deenanath Mangeshkar
  • 1934
  • Worked in her father’s musical plays
  • 1941
  • Sang 2 songs for radio broadcast
  • 1942
  • Recorded her first song for a Marathi film
  • 1945
  • Moved to Mumbai and took lessons in Hindustani classical music
  • 1948
  • First breakthrough film hit song ‘Dil Mera Toda’ from 'Majboor’
  • 1963
  • Performed the iconic ‘Ae Mere Watan Le Logon’ at Ramlila Maidan
  • 1969
  • Was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Government
  • 1973
  • Won national award for ‘Beeti Na Bitai’ from ‘Parichay’
  • 1974
  • First Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London
  • 1975
  • Won national award for ‘Roothe Roothe Piya’ from ‘Kora Kagaz’
  • 1989
  • Conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award
  • 1990
  • Launched own production house and produced the film ‘Lekin’
  • 1991
  • Won national award for ‘Yaara Sili Sili’ from ‘Lekin’
  • 1999
  • Conferred with Padma Vibhushan
  • 1999
  • Nominated to Rajya Sabha, refused to accept salary as a Rajya Sabha MP
  • 2001
  • Conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna
  • 2012
  • Launched her own music label ‘LM Music’
  • 2019
  • Recorded her last song 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Presence of numerous police and security personnel was recorded at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, where Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be held. The funeral is expected to take place around 6.15-6.30 PM. Prior to her last rites, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the late singer's residence at Peddar Road to pay his tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Mumbai at 5 PM to attend late Mangeshkar's funeral. 

READ | Lata Mangeshkar's songs 'Inspired lakhs of youth to join music': Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

As per sources, a national flag will fly at half-mast and a state funeral will be given to the decorated singer. Meanwhile, the Centre has announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the national flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days. 

READ | What happened to Lata Mangeshkar? Legendary singer dies at 92 after multi-organ failure

Image: PTI

READ | In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor arrive at Lata Mangeshkar's home to pay tribute
READ | With her songs, and her legacy…Lata Mangeshkar lives on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar dies, Breach candy hospital
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND