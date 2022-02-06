'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92: A Timeline Of The Legendary Singer's Life

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a massive void in the music world and the heart of every Indian. The 'Nightingale of India' was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after she contacted COVID-19 on January 11, 2022. Her health witnessed fluctuations over the three-week period and ultimately, the national treasure departed from the world today, leaving behind everlasting melodies.

In a career spanning almost 80 years, Lata Mangeshkar has crooned some trailblazing tracks and has given the Indian cinema some of its most memorable tunes. The icon has received nearly every Indian honour including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Here is the timeline of the late singer's life and some of her important milestones.

Timeline of Lata Mangeshkar's life

1929

Born in Indore to theatre stalwart Deenanath Mangeshkar

1934

Worked in her father’s musical plays

1941

Sang 2 songs for radio broadcast

1942

Recorded her first song for a Marathi film

1945

Moved to Mumbai and took lessons in Hindustani classical music

1948

First breakthrough film hit song ‘Dil Mera Toda’ from 'Majboor’

1963

Performed the iconic ‘Ae Mere Watan Le Logon’ at Ramlila Maidan

1969

Was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Government

1973

Won national award for ‘Beeti Na Bitai’ from ‘Parichay’

1974

First Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London

1975

Won national award for ‘Roothe Roothe Piya’ from ‘Kora Kagaz’

1989

Conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award

1990

Launched own production house and produced the film ‘Lekin’

1991

Won national award for ‘Yaara Sili Sili’ from ‘Lekin’

1999

Conferred with Padma Vibhushan

1999

Nominated to Rajya Sabha, refused to accept salary as a Rajya Sabha MP

2001

Conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna

2012

Launched her own music label ‘LM Music’

2019

Recorded her last song 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Presence of numerous police and security personnel was recorded at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, where Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be held. The funeral is expected to take place around 6.15-6.30 PM. Prior to her last rites, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the late singer's residence at Peddar Road to pay his tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Mumbai at 5 PM to attend late Mangeshkar's funeral.

As per sources, a national flag will fly at half-mast and a state funeral will be given to the decorated singer. Meanwhile, the Centre has announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the national flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.

Image: PTI