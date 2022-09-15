R&B Singer Jesse Powell, Known For His Song 'You', Dies At 51; Family Issues Statement

Singer-songwriter Jesse Powell, best known for his ’90s hit song You, passed away at the age of 51, his family confirmed in a statement. The Grammy-nominated R&B artist's sister Tamara Powell penned a heartfelt tribute on social media, asking his fans for privacy during the mourning period. In the note, the family also mentioned that Jesse's fans meant the world to him. Deborah Cox, singer Erica Campbell and other peers of Jesse Powell expressed grief over his loss.

R&B singer Jesse Powell, known for his hit single You, dies at 51

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamara confirmed Jesse's death in a note by the family that read, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."

The statement continued, "Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him." Take a look.

Mourning the singer's demise, Deborah Cox reacted to the post and mentioned, "Deep condolences to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!" Singer Erica Campbell also added, "Oh no...so very sorry Prayers up for the family rip Jesse."

Thanking everyone for their support and love, Tamara later mentioned in the comments section, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR PRAYERS & CONDOLENCES." No further details, including the cause of his death, have been released by the family as of now.

More about late singer Jesse Powell

Powell, who was born in was born in Gary, Indiana, released his self-titled debut album in 1996. Following this, he rose to immense fame with his hit track You in 1999, which came as a part of his sophomore album, Bout It. Powell went on to release JP in 2001 and Jesse in 2003.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @RAP)