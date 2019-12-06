R Kelly In Trouble Again; Faces Bribery Charges Over His Marriage To Aaliyah

R. Kelly is in the midst of a newly raised issue. The R&B sensation had married the Queen of the Damned actor, Aaliyah, when she was 15 years old. It has been reported that R. Kelly had bribed an official to make a fake ID a day before he married Aaliyah. Read more to know about the charges the music artist is facing.

R. Kelly’s past is back to haunt him

According to a leading daily, R. Kelly will be facing bribery charges for his actions from 1994. Kelly had apparently asked someone to bribe an Illinois official to make a fake ID for the singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old. It has been said that he did this in order to get married to her. He has been booked under the bribery laws.

A day after this apparent bribery, the artist, who was 27 at the time, reportedly married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony. The couple was accused of using falsified paperwork which stated that Aaliyah was 18 years old at the time. It is the official age at which one can get married in the state of Illinois, without parental consent. Aaliyah’s parents had annulled the marriage after they found out about this. R. Kelly was also accused of having sexually abused girls.

Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg said that he is still reviewing the indictment. He stated that at first glance it does not appear to materially alter the landscape and they are expecting Kelly to be freed soon. R. Kelly and Aaliyah had met when the latter was just 12 years old. He had penned and produced her debut album called Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. The two got married but the marriage was annulled, and Aaliyah died in a tragic plane crash in 2001.

