R. Kelly Sues Prison Authorities For Placing Him On Suicide Watch Post 30-year Sentence

R&B star R. Kelly recently made headlines after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing young fans as he misused his fame. Following the decision, the singer was placed under suicide watch, but sued authorities, as he claims that the move was a 'form of punishment even though he was not suicidal'. Kelly’s defence attorney told CNN that the singer was put under suicide watch as 'punishment for being high-profile'.

R. Kelly sues prison authorities post 30-year sentence

R. Kelly's attorney mentioned that it was 'horrifying' that he was being treated in such a way and emphasised that he did not need it. The attorney mentioned that placing someone under suicide watch when they are not at risk of harming themself can 'cause more harm'. As per a report by Sky News, Kelly's lawsuit read-

"While the conditions of suicide watch may be appropriate for individuals who are truly at risk of hurting themselves, they are cruel and unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment for individuals who are not suicidal."

US Attorney's Office responds to Kelly's lawsuit

The US Attorney's Office filed papers over the weekend as they confirmed that the R&B artist should remain under suicide watch. However, they challenged his claim that it was for a 'punishment', and emphasised that it was 'for his own safety'. This conclusion was reached after a psychological assessment, as per Sky News. In addition to this, the Assistant U.S. Attorney said, "Kelly's current life circumstances undoubtedly bring emotional distress. He is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison. In the immediate future, he faces another federal criminal trial in Chicago for charges related to child pornography." The singer's Chicago trial is scheduled to commence on August 15, 2022.

Image: AP