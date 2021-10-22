R. Kelly Was Placed On Suicide Watch Following His Conviction On Nine Different Crimes

Rapper/singer R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was put on a suicide watch after being guilty of sex trafficking as per the reports from Chicago Tribune, his lawyer Steve Greenberg but is no longer considered to be in danger as per The Independent.

R. Kelly placed on suicide watch

As per reports by The Independent, R Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty of nine different counts of crimes last month. According to the singer’s attorney, Steve Greenburg, Kelly was placed on suicide watch three weeks ago but is no longer thought to be at risk. The federal trial began as scheduled on August 18, 2021. After weeks of testimony and entry of evidence, and after two days of deliberations, on September 27, 2021, the jury found Kelly guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking, and a violation of the Mann Act. Kelly has been imprisoned without bail since the year 2019.

After the jury delivered their verdict, women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, who represented several victims, stated that Kelly was the worst sexual predator she had pursued in her 47-year career of practising law. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Kelly's team of managers and employees operated as a criminal organisation, helping Kelly to meet women and keeping them submissive and silent. In a separate federal case ongoing in Chicago, two persons have been accused of the singer. For offences such as breaking the Mann Act, anti-sex trafficking legislation that forbids transporting anybody over state borders "for any immoral purpose," he may face decades in prison.

Kelly may face 10 years of life in jail

His next court trial is scheduled for May 4, 2022, and the singer will reportedly face 10 years of life in prison. Kelly awaits a further trial in Chicago, where he is accused of 13 further sex crimes including producing child pornography. Kelly has been accused of having improper connections with children since his unlawful marriage to R&B sensation Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 years old.

(Image: AP)