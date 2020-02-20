Here's A List Of R3HAB's Best Tracks That All EDM Fans Must Listen To

Fadil El Ghoul, who is professionally known by his stage name R3hab, is a Dutch-Moroccan DJ, record producer and re-mixer from Breda. He has made about 2 full studio albums and has several singles. The DJ also ranked in the top 15 of the world's best DJ'S in 2018.

R3hab started his career in 2007 with the song titled Mrkrstft which was then remixed by his fellow DJ from the same town Hardwell. From then till now, R3hab has given fa few hits to date. Take a look at the best R3hab songs here.

R3hab-All Around the World (La La La)

All Around the World (La La La) is a 2019 track which features A Touch of Class. This song became an instant success due to its beats and the vocals of (La La La). It has captured the freedom of a party animal and is one of the best R3hab songs. This song has over 26 million views on YouTube.

R3HAB-How We Party

This R3hab sing is made in collaboration with VINAI and is one of the best party songs. With uplifting beats and the use of synthesizer, this song has a cheerful vibe and makes its listeners dance on its beats. This song has over 148 million views on YouTube.

R3hab-Burnin'

This R3hab song was made in collaboration with Calvin Harris. This 3-minute song makes the listener's hearts pump-up and makes them dance on the headbanging music. It is a source of pure adrenaline. It has over 91 million views on YouTube.

R3hab - Samurai (Go Hard)

This 2014 R3hab song was made under the banner of Spinnin' Records. This song has been one of the most distinct R3hab songs. With the beats going from low to high, this song is a journey with subtle pauses and over the top party fun. This song has over 45 million views on YouTube.

(Image courtesy: R3hab Instagram)

