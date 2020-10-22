Raahul Jatin Comes Up With His Third Single ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi', Shares His Experience

Raahul Jatin recently come up with his third single, Yaadein Aane Lagi, a ballad sung and composed by him while the lyrics are penned by his father, legendary music director Jatin Pandit. The musical romantic number features Raahul and the production is done by Aditya Dev and Raahul. Madison Trunnell, who is a US-based actor and model, features in the song as Raahul's love. The couple is seen romancing in the lush green countryside, a vintage scenic house in California. In an interview, Raahul revealed that the music video was entirely shot in the US with a very limited crew size, following all guidelines laid down in the wake of the pandemic.

Also read: Neha Kakkar's 'Nehu Da Vyah' Poster Out; Fans Ask 'gaana Ya Invitation'

Speaking about the song, Raahul said that it was a romantic number which he felt would appeal to the youth. He continued saying that he intended to compose another upbeat number but with the general situation, he believed that there was melancholy in the air. Describing how he started composing, he got his parents to hear a scratch version of his ballad. He said his father was very gracious to work on the lyrics and they promptly recorded it in Mumbai during the lockdown.

Coming to the US during the latter half of the pandemic, his producer Dr Sandhu heard the song and they decided to shoot it. Talking about the shoot, Raahul said that this was his first video shoot outside India. He also said that he was a bit anxious in the starting, especially due to the ongoing pandemic. He added that they worked with a limited crew and wrapped up the shoot in a record time frame. They did not even include a hairstylist and make-up artist in the crew to keep the count as minimum as possible. They were all tested before the shoot. He mentioned that it was a very fulfilling experience. During the shoot, Raahul revealed he met Madison for the first time and appreciated Madison’s work. He also said about his director did an amazing job of operating the camera, lighting, and the drone single-handedly.

Also read: Ludo's New Song 'Aabaad Barbaad' Gets Showered With Love From Fans, Take A Look

The Yaadein Aane Lagi song is a 3.30-minute-long romantic number shot across San Francisco, Jamestown, Copperopolis, Bay Area, and Sonora in one day with a limited crew size of four people including the actors, revealed the singer. The song will be released by Funk Box in Association with Jatin Pandit. Speaking about the lyrics, ace music director Jatin Pandit said that the idea of music had changed with Raahul's generation, so he was very surprised when he heard the tune in its raw form. Strangely, the tune took Jatin back to Pehla Nasha. He continued saying that the concept, melody, and even the idea of a slow soft tune was all Raahul's. Raahul Jatin made his debut with Aankhon Ke Ishaare that was released by Zee Music and followed it up with a somber and soulful prayer song Prabhu Hum Ko Kshama Kar along with his father at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Also read: 'IPL Theme's Secret Revealed': Man Creates Entire Song With Rubber Duck; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.