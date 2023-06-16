Raatan Lambiyaan Singer Asees Kaur To Tie The Knot With Goldie Sohel; Date Revealed

Singer Asees Kaur who strengthened her place in the spotlight with Shershaah album chartbuster Raatan Lambiyaan, is all set to tie the knot. She will be marrying Goldie Sohel who also belongs to the music industry. The two will be tying the knot on Saturday, June 17.

3 things you need to know

Besides Raatan Lambiyaan, Asees Kaur is known for chart-topping numbers like Ve Maahi from Kesari, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nain Ta Heere from Jugjugg Jeeyo, to name a few.

Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel have worked together on the song I Don't Give A.

Goldie Sohel is known for songs like Aaj Sajeya and Bairiya.

Asees Kaur makes it official with Goldie Sohel

Asees Kaur had taken to her social media earlier this year to share news of her engagement. The post featured a picture of the couple seeking blessings at a gurudwara. As per ANI reports, the couple are ready to take the next step and tie the knot.

(Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel | Image: goldiesohel/Instagram)

Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel's wedding is set to take place on Saturday, June 17. Asees has also revealed that the entirety of the wedding preparations has been single-handedly overseen by her sister Deedar. She also reflected on the sweet irony of the two having found love while investing their creative energies into a heartbreak song.

Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel's post-wedding plans

Asees Kaur revealed that the pair's first stop post their wedding will be Amritsar, to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. This will be followed by her debut show in London. After that, the pair will jet off for their honeymoon. However the singer chose to not divulge any further details regarding this.