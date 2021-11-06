Racism In The UK: Musician Nitin Sawhney Says He Was 'abused & Attacked' While Growing Up

Known for his songs including Homelands, Letting Go, Immigrant, and others, Nitin Sawhney took to his Twitter account on Saturday to speak up after the recent Yorkshire racism controversy. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club found itself in a sticky situation after a former cricketer admitted to having used racial slurs against Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

The British-Indian musician recently recounted his time growing up and mentioned he was 'attacked and abused' on account of his race.

Musician Nitin Sawhney opens up after Yorkshire racism controversy

The singer penned down a tweet about how his parents looked after and cared for their front garden, which was vandalised by racists. His tweet read, "I grew up in Rochester, Kent. Where mum and dad diligently tended to our front garden with love and care. To have it vandalised by NF racists or stuff thrown at our windows. I grew up attacked and abused, called p*** daily. Now we have a culture sec. who retweets racists. Great."

Soon after this tweet came another, in which he mentioned that he does not want to die in the same country he grew up in. Several fans and followers backed the singer and tweeted back to him. One said, "Don’t blame you, me neither."

This is not the first this the musician has commented about racism. He had earlier envisioned a Hollywood film around racists and mentioned that the film would include racists having a street fight. He wrote, "I want to make a Hollywood film where all the racists and all the people who say “I’m not racist but…” have a massive street fight until there’s only one person left on each side and they look at each other and say “Why are we fighting? We’re the same.” It would be so beautiful."

Nitin Sawhney also once supported a food joint that refused to serve a racist customer. The restaurant put out a statement about the incident that took place and the musician agreed with their decision. He wrote, "Huge respect to @thewingkingz for refusing to serve that notorious racist."

In September 2020, Rafiq made allegations of racism against his former teammates at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. An independent committee later found some of those allegations to be true, confirming that the cricketer was truly subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the club between 2008 and 2014. After the report garnered media attention, several brands, including Yorkshire's kit sponsor, Nike, suspended their partnership with the club.

