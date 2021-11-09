Raftaar Teases His New Vibrant Track 'Ghana Kasoota' Starring Surbhi Jyoti; Watch

Rapper and music composer Raftaar is back to entertain the audience with his new song titled Ghana Kasoota. The first look of the song featuring actor Surbhi Jyoti has been unveiled on the rapper's official social media handle. A short video clip that has been released gives a sneak peek into the vibrant track. Watch the teaser video below.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, actor Surbhi Jyoti unveiled the first look of her forthcoming song in which she is collaborating with the dance and lyricist, Raftaar. In the teaser video, Raftaar and Surbhi Jyoti can be seen grooving to the vibrant tunes of the song. The song also features singer Rashmeet Singh, who has also lent her voice for the song. Raftaar has also penned the lyrics of the song which is composed by Avvy Sra.

As for the caption, Surbhi simply wrote, "11/ 11 @11 '#ghanakasoota'" with a pair of black hearts.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers flooded the comments section with positive messages. Several of them dropped red hearts, fire, and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Raftaar's musical journey started in year 2008

Raftaar who began his musical journey in the year 2008 with Lik Golu and Ikka, has earlier collaborated with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the group Mafia Mundeer. The rapper decided to split from the group and then started working solo in 2016. Since then, he has released hit songs like Swag Mera Desi. He also made his Bollywood debut with Tamanche Pe Disco, which is still considered to be a hit party song. The singer's latest song will be released on November 11 at 11 am under the label of Sony Music. Raftaar's last song was Saza-E-Maut. Currently, he is gearing up for a film titled Sangeen, which went on floors earlier this year.

Furthermore, Surbhi started her career with Punjabi movies which include Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De. Along with this, she was also a part of the Punjabi series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She became a household name in the year 2012 when she played the role of Zoya in the series Qubool Hai. The show also featured Karan Singh Grover and Rishabh Sinha. Other than that, she went on to play Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in the series Naagin 3. Last year, she appeared in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. She is all set to make her debut in movies with the upcoming film, Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

