Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Reveal The Guest List Of Their 'intimate Wedding'; READ

The power couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are making a buzz in the entertainment industry with not only their on-screen romance but also off-screen PDA. The couple is riding the high on the success of their newly released music and giving out details about their private and intimate wedding. Check out the fresh details on the duo's wedding guest list here.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on their guest list

In an exclusive chat with Spotboye, the couple was asked about their ideal wedding and reception. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha answered the question by saying that her definition of a perfect wedding is small and intimate where only the close family and friends are present. She further elaborated saying that she wanted to interact with everyone and so only the people they like will be present at the main wedding event.

Rahul revealed in the interview that somebody told him to invite only those people who the couple talked with in the last 3 months. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend backed him up saying that they will only call those they were close with for the past 3 months and the rest will be invited for the reception. The couple then revealed that they will be inviting all the members of the reality show Rahul was previously seen in.

More on Rahul Vaidya's wedding

Upon being asked if their photos in wedding attires confused any of their close people, Rahul replied by saying that his friends were upset for being invited to his wedding and many of his relatives called his mother to congratulate them. Disha chimed in saying that everyone was upset over not being invited. The producers intended to make the buzz around it and it worked perfectly well, confirmed Disha.

Upon being asked about his public proposal, Rahul revealed that he did not think about his mother and brother before proposing to Disha. The days spent in the house alone prompted the quick decision and he proposed to his girlfriend without thinking of any consequences. Disha jokingly remarked that she enjoyed all the perks of being associated with the reality show without being a part of it.

Promo Pic Credit: Rahul Vaidya IG