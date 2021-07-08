Rahul Vaidya Becomes 1st Indian Musician To Reach 5 Million Insta Hashtags; Thanks RKVians

Rahul Vaidya, one of the prolific Indian singers enjoy a massive fan following on social media and refers to them as ‘RKvians’. The singer recently shared a blissful piece of news with his fans where he revealed how he became the first Indian singer to reach 5 million hashtags on Instagram. The news spread like fire on social media and he received tons of love and best wishes from his fans on this achievement.

Rahul Vaidya becomes first singer/musician with 5 million Instagram hashtags

Taking to Instagram, singer Rahul Vaidya shared a photo of himself in which he was seen sporting a white tee and a cap with a yellow jacket on top. The photo also flashed the announcement he wanted to make on how he became the first singer to reach 5 million hashtags on Instagram. In the caption, he stated how he was so happy to hear this and shared words of gratitude for all his fans for their ‘constant and unbelievable love’.

Many fans were thrilled after seeing Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram post and took to the comment section to congratulate the singer. Many of them also dropped in hearts and fire symbols to depict how the news was full of fire. Some also added how his love made it so special for them while others added how happy and proud they were. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to Rahul Vaidya becoming the first singer/musician to reach 5 million hashtags on Instagram.

Rahul and Disha Parmar’s wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are a popular tv couple who has been dating for a while. The singer recently proposed to her while he was on a reality tv show and now their wedding preparation has finally begun. He posted his wedding invitation on Instagram with the hashtag, “the Dishul wedding” to which he received tons of love and from fans and his friends from the tv industry. It stated that Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding will take place on July 16, 2021.

He has also been posting glimpses of his wedding preparations at home which included their dance practices with their friends and family. He added some videos to his Instagram stories that were captured by one of his fans in which his close ones were seen shaking a leg together.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.