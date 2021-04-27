Rahul Vaidya Claps Back At Ones Claiming He Got Paid PR, Informs His Fandom Has Reached 1M

Singer Rahul Vaidya, took to his Instagram profile on Tuesday, April 27, to give a befitting reply to those who claim he uses paid PR tactics to buy fans online. In the video, the Madhanya star gave it back to all the haters who have been constantly behind his back aiming censures at his career. Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about Rahul Vadiya’s recent Instagram post.

Rahul Vaidya gives it back to haters

In the video shared by him, Rahul can be seen donning a comfortable casual ensemble with a headband securing his hair in place. Rahul begins by explaining how he had been accused of using paid PR, buying fans online to generate a massive amount of views, likes, and more online. The singer also added that people have also told him that he buys fake fans every week to maintain his social media status.

However, now, as his fandom has reached 1 million, the singer feels that it is a slap for all those who had been previously spreading false rumours to diminish his career. Captioning the video as “Number 1”, he ended the clip using one of the famous lines from the film Gully Boy, “Kya bolti hai public”. Check out the video shared by him here:

As soon as the clip was shared by Rahul on his social media feed, fans of the star went gaga over it by extending their support to him. While one hailed him as a ‘real king’, another said that he is the ‘winner of hearts’. Heart and fire emoticons have flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rahul Vaidya recently dropped his romantic music video featuring girlfriend Disha Parmar. Madhanya is crooned by Vaidya himself in collaboration with Asees Kaur. The celebrity couple who are soon about to get hitched in real life tied the knots onscreen in their latest music video. Upon its release, Madhanya created a massive buzz online and also trended at the number 1 position.

(Promo Image Source: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)

