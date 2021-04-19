Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's 'Madhanya' Unveiled; Duo Enacts Blissful Wedding Moments

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's new song titled Madhanya marks the first collaboration between the couple post their relationship announcement. The makers of their song unveiled its video on Sunday, April 18, which garnered massive love from fans. Sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, Madhanya is all about a beautiful wedding that every girl dreams of.

Rahul and Disha's Madhanya unveiled

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha and his song Madhanya starts with the duo gearing up for their big day. After the latter gets ready in her room, her father walks in and breaks down after seeing her dolled up as a bride. Disha walks down the aisle with her near and dear ones, leaving everyone swooning over her bridal avatar. Further, in the 4-minute video, the two stars perform the pheras and Disha bids emotional adieu to her family.

However, her man is quick to bring back her smile as he plants a soft kiss on her cheeks. The song looks like a representation of how a couple, who is heads over heels in love with each other, finally ties the knot. Not to miss how they escape in a swanky car. The music album also has glimpses of how they cherish some fun moments with Rahul's family after their big day. Interestingly, the last part of the video reminds viewers of a happily-after-ever like Kabir and Preeti's love story in Kabir Singh.

While the song is presented by Anshul Garg, the music of the same is given by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. The lyrics of the emotional track are penned by Kumaar. Reviewing Rahul Vaidya's latest song, a user wrote, "Rahul and Disha are looking damn classy which increase their beauty, stunning."

Whereas, another fan penned, "Heart touching song with a wonderful message. The way Actors & Director Describe the father and daughter relationship is speechless." As soon as Rahul's stint in a reality show was over, he made his relationship Insta-official with a mushy post. Ever since then, the duo has been sharing glimpses of their whereabouts and also gets papped in the city while enjoying dates.