Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Wedding; Singer Says Friend 'betrayed' Him During Joota Chupai

After over a year of courtship, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar exchanged vows on Friday, July 16. Though the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple had a grand wedding with numerous rituals and the presence of celebrity guests. Right from the groom’s singing for his wife to him paying a big price during the ‘joota chupayi’ ritual, there were numerous fun-filled moments during the wedding.

Moments at Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding

After videos of the couple exchanging rings and garlands went viral, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar posed for the cameras and even interacted with the media. The groom told the media that his friend ‘betrayed’ him during the ‘joota chupayi rasam’ (a ritual where the bride’s relatives or friends hide the groom’s shoes and demand cash or kind to return it).

His Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni was also present at the wedding, like a groomsman at the wedding. The singer then stated that Aly tried his best to hide the shoes, but Rahul’s friend sold the shoes to Disha’s friends, when one of his cousins approached the friend. The groom then stated that he had to pay a ‘heft amount’ and a ‘heavy price’ to get his shoes back.

Among the other moments included Rahul singing a prayer for his ladylove. Not just Aly, his girlfriend, actor Jasmin Bhasin too was present at the wedding reception. They were seen grooving with Mika Singh.

His friends from his upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi show, like Shweta Tiwari, Sana Maqbool, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh too arrived in style in traditional outfits. Shweta and Vishal were then seen dancing with Arjun Bijlani.

Actors Mehreen Pirzada and Raai Laxmi were among the other celebrity guests at the venue.

The Rahul and Disha wedding, which they termed as 'The DisHul wedding' were a talking point on social media after their nuptials on Friday. Right from their stunning wedding outfits, fun-filled moments during the exchanging of rings to their performance at the reception, numerous moments were viral on social media and received love from fans.

