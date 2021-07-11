Rahul Vaidya On His Marriage Plans With Disha Parmar, Says 'Fans Will Be Surprised'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday, July 16. The duo is busy in their wedding preparations and function rehearsals, photos and videos of which are going viral. Rahul Vaidya, who has been a singing sensation with over 40 songs to his credit since he started out his journey with Indian Idol, opened up about his special marriage plans and mentioned how the fans will be surprised with what's in store.

In an exclusive video interview toTellychakkar about his wedding galore, Rahul shared that he does not want to reveal all about the dance, but he promised that his fans would be surprised with what he has lined up for them. Earlier this year, Rahul was seen in Bigg Boss 14, where he proposed to his long time girlfriend Disha. The duo was recently starred together in the music video titled Madhanya that trended on the internet.

Disha Parmar and Rahul were recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai where the latter engaged in a brief chat with the photographers. On being asked by a photographer about his wedding preparations, the singer said "Chal rahi hai, bohot badhiya chal rahi hai… bohot hectic hai but hojayega. (They are on but it is very hectic. But it will be done.)”. He also invited the shutterbugs to be a part of the festivities saying "you all have to come. Do eat sweets.”. On the work front, the singer recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is set to launch on July 17 on Colors TV.

More updates and behind the scenes from #TheDisHulWedding

Rahul and Disha took to their social media handles on Tuesday, July 6 to announce their wedding. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on July16, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding. Since the announcement, the couple's close friends from the industry and family members have been sharing their dance rehearsal videos and cheering for the couple. Both Disha and Rahul have also been sharing last-minute updates from the wedding with Disha visiting the dentist to Rahul finalising his attire.

In another media interaction, Rahul stated how he might end up wearing a pair of jeans and a t-shirt if he did not finalise his outfit soon. He also mentioned that they are in the middle of finalizing the decor and wedding trousseau. The wedding invitations are still being sent as the actor emphasized that it was his top priority and he would have to stay awake to complete the preparations. The couple's friends from the TV industry as well as Rahul's co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 will be a part of the celebrations.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.