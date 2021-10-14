Rahul Vaidya Receives Death Threats For 'Garbe Ki Raat' Lyrics; His Team Issues Statement

Singer Rahul Vaidya teamed up with actor Nia Sharma to release a song on the occasion of Navratri titled Garbe Ki Raat. With a colourful music video showing the duo's on-screen chemistry, the song was commended for putting the listeners in the spirits of the festival. However, the lyrics of the song have not sat well with a certain group of people as the song has a mention of a respected Deities - Mogal Maa and Meldi Maa - worshipped in Gujarat.

Rahul Vaidya receives death threats

According to a report from ANI, the singer has been receiving death threats after he mentions 'Shri Mogal Ma' in his latest song Garbe Ki Raat. The lyrics triggered a section of the Goddess' devotees who have now demanded to remove the part of the song. Some have also asked the singer to entirely pull out the song from the platform. Due to this, the singer has been receiving numerous calls and death threats, which was confirmed by Rahul's spokesperson.

Image: ANI

Rahul Vaidya's team issues a statement

Following the outrage, the 34-year-old's spokesperson released a statement addressing the situation. They also confirmed the singer received several threats to remove his song or rectify the lyrics. They also asked the fans to patiently wait for the changes to be made and assured that a team is working to resolve the matter. The statement read,

''Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.''

Asking for a few days to rectify the mistake, they further added, ''However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it.''

The Navratri-themed music video Garbe Ki Raat featuring Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma released on Friday, October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv