Rahul Vaidya Shares Throwback Post Of Time When He Went Back On Stage After A Year

Rahul Vaidya, one of the prolific Indian singers was recently seen reminiscing the time when he went back on stage after a long time and posted a bunch of photos from his stage show held post-COVID. The singer even shared how he felt when he sang his first song on the stage after a long time. All his fans were delighted to see his throwback photos from his stage show and complimented the singer on how he was a ‘handsome hunk’.

Rahul Vaidya’s throwback to his stage show post-COVID

Taking to Instagram, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Rahul Vaidya added a couple of glimpses of himself from his stage show that was held a couple of days ago. In the first one, he added a photo in which he was seen standing on the stage with a mic in hand while wearing a cool pair of white jeans along with a printed tee with a jacket on. In the next one, he was seen cheering up the crowd while performing with the musicians playing guitar and drums in the background. In the last two ones, he was seen sitting on the stage and interacting with his fans through his music while asking them to sing along.

In the caption, he revealed how he did a performance after one year and three months on 1.07.21 that consisted of only 25 people in the audience. He then stated, "Can’t express the feeling I had while singing the first song! Stage is my first love and will always be". He even added a heart symbol next to it and also gave credits to his wardrobe stylists by tagging them in his post. Further, he also added the hashtags such as ‘singer’, ‘performer’, ‘ambassador of happiness’.

Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram received several reactions from fans and celebrities who liked his post and even complimented the singer. One of the KhatronKe Khiladi 11 contestants, Varun Sood dropped in a fire symbol in the comments to depict how he was full of fire and also added a hands-down symbol next to it. Other artists such as Gaurav Parikh, Rakhi Sawant and others also congratulated him and hoped that he would keep rocking. Some fans also dropped in words of praise and stated how he looked so handsome and added how they were so happy to see him back on the stage. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S FACEBOOK

