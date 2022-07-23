Rahul Vaidya Slams An Airline For Poor Handling Of ‘connecting Passengers’: 'Shut The...'

Singer Rahul Vaidya was recently vacationing with his actor wife Disha Parmar in London. The couple had flown to England to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. While they shared glimpses of their romantic getaway with their fans on social media, their holiday was disrupted by the "terrible" services of one of the airlines.

Rahul Vaidya recently slammed the German airlines Lufthansa for their services during his journey back home from London. The singer took to his Instagram handle to slam the airline for its service and revealed how it did not address the passengers well who were boarding connecting flights. The Madhaniyaan singer clicked a picture of the flight and tagged it while penning, "you are terrible with handling connecting passengers!"

As the singer landed in Mumbai, he boarded another flight and flew to Bangaluru. From the flight, the singer shared a selfie on her Instagram stories and mentioned how the airline made his and his wife's life "hell." He wrote, "After @lufthansa making life hell for us...back to our desi carrier." "Off to Bangalore," he added.

The singer also shared a piece of news that revealed the German airline had to cancel over 2000 flights. Sharing the same, Rahul Vaidya had a suggestion for the airline and asked it to shut down. He wrote, "How about shutting the airline??" "U can't handle anything so better shut the damn airline!" he further added.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate first wedding anniversary in London

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took the internet by storm last year as they tied the knot in a private but extravagant ceremony. They recently completed one year of their marriage and flew to London to celebrate. Taking to his Instagram, Rahul Vaidya shared some mushy pictures from their flight journey and penned, "Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together."

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv