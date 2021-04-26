Rahul Vaidya's Latest Sunset Video Captured By Disha Parmar Going Viral; Watch

Rahul Vaidya recently took to Instagram and shared a new video in which he was seen posing during the sunset. He walked around in an Indian outfit and the video was shot by Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha Parmar. Disha dropped a heartwarming comment on his post. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post below.

Rahul Vaidya poses during sunset in new video

Rahul shared a video in which he was seen walking around wearing an off-white kurta-pyjama. The kurta had shiny, silverwork on it and he paired his look with loafer shoes. He added the song Madhanya to the background of his video and in his caption, he wrote, “Every sunset brings the promise of a new beginning Shot by @dishaparmar #madhanya Styled by @stylebyoutro Footwear: @albertotorresi” Disha Parmar took to the comments section and wrote, “But You are the Sunshine”.

Disha Parmar flaunts her pink lehenga

Disha Parmar shared a similar video with the same song just an hour after Rahul. She was seen dressed in bridal wear and flaunter her pink lehenga while walking around. She simply captioned her post with emojis. Rahul Vaidya took to the comments and wrote, “à¤®à¥ˆà¤¨à¥‡ à¤²à¥‡ à¤œà¤¾à¤£à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤..(I will take you away)” which is a part of the song’s lyrics.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Madhanya

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently seen in the music video of the song titled Madhanya. The song marks the first collaboration between the couple post their relationship announcement and was released on April 18, 2021. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, featuring Rahul and Disha. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar and music is given by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

The song is about a beautiful wedding day which starts with the duo gearing up for their big day. Later, Disha walks down the aisle with her near and dear ones and the two start performing the wedding ceremony. The 4-minute video shows a happy ending as the duo is seen spending some fun moments with the family. The video has gathered positive reviews and has crossed more than fourteen million views on YouTube. Take a look at the music video of Madhanya below.

(Promo Image source: Disha Parmar's Instagram)

