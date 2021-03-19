Rahul Vaidya's Reply On Desire He Wishes To Accomplish Soon Sparks Sweet Fans' Prediction

Rahul Vaidya has been in the news since being one of the top contestants on Bigg Boss 14 that concluded last month. Though the singer ended up as a finalist, his personal life continues to be in the news, courtesy his relationship with Disha Parmar. Amid reports of a likely marriage soon, he revealed that he wants to have a daughter at the earliest.

Rahul Vaidya recently interacted with fans during a session on Twitter. One of the questions posed to him was about the 'desire' that he wished to 'accomplish soon.'

He replied that it was to have a baby girl, and added that ‘daughters are the best.’

Netizens were over the moon upon hearing the answer and called it ‘cute’, ‘perfect love’ and more.

#AskRKV omg why so perfect loveeee ? ðŸ˜­♥ï¸ — ~ SA ðŸ’« (@gloriousmess18) March 19, 2021

However, some went a step ahead and started making predictions. A lot of them suggested the name ‘Raisha’, a combination of their first names.

#AskRKV aur aapki beti ka naam raisha hongi naaðŸ˜ðŸ˜and agr beta hua toh kya naam rakungaðŸ˜„ — Smiley777 (@Smiley7772) March 19, 2021

Raisha naam kaisa rahega Rahul ka Ra aur Disha ka isha Ra+isha Raisha #AskRKV — Jasmin ðŸ¤ (@Jasmin54010204) March 19, 2021

When one asked him where he saw himself after 10 years, he replied that he wanted to be the ‘best father ever’ and ‘great husband.’ The former Indian Idol star also wished to do something for the country, and shared that it was always on his mind.

Best Father ever , Great Husband and an Indian who has made India proud ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ want to do something for my country all the time! Jai Hind #AskRKV https://t.co/wYmqfPBzR2 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 19, 2021

Rahul Vaidya mentioned his girlfriend Disha in a few other answers. A highlight among them was sharing that his best memory of Bigg Boss was when Disha Paramar had come to hte house. He shared that he got 'goosebumps' seeing the appearance.

@disha11parmar coming inside BB house in that Red Saree â¤ï¸ uffff ... still get goosebumps! #AskRKV https://t.co/q4W8X8rVLH — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, as per reports, Rahul Vaidya reportedly confirmed that he is going to marry Disha Parmar soon. Before that happens, the duo’s appearance at another wedding made headlines. The couple showcased some romantic and energetic moves at a friend’s wedding that went viral.

Image credit: Instagram@rahulvaidyarkv