Last Updated:

Rahul Vaidya's Reply On Desire He Wishes To Accomplish Soon Sparks Sweet Fans' Prediction

Rahul Vaidya's reply on the desire that he wished to accomplish soon created fan frezny and sparked sweet fan predictions involving Disha Parmar.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Rahul Vaidya's reply on desire he wishes to accomplish soon spark sweet fan predictions

Rahul Vaidya has been in the news since being one of the top contestants on Bigg Boss 14 that concluded last month. Though the singer ended up as a finalist, his personal life continues to be in the news, courtesy his relationship with Disha Parmar. Amid reports of a likely marriage soon, he revealed that he wants to have a daughter at the earliest.

READ | Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar spotted together, fans call them an "amazing couple"

Rahul Vaidya wants to have a daughter soon amid marriage reports

Rahul Vaidya recently interacted with fans during a session on Twitter. One of the questions posed to him was about the 'desire' that he wished to 'accomplish soon.' 

READ | Rahul Vaidya grooves at friend's wedding with girlfriend Disha Parmar

He replied that it was to have a baby girl, and added that ‘daughters are the best.’

READ | Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar dance to an iconic 'Main Hoon Na' song at a friend's Sangeet

Netizens were over the moon upon hearing the answer and called it ‘cute’, ‘perfect love’ and more.

However, some went a step ahead and started making predictions. A lot of them suggested the name ‘Raisha’, a combination of their first names.

When one asked him where he saw himself after 10 years, he replied that he wanted to be the ‘best father ever’ and ‘great husband.’ The former Indian Idol star also wished to do something for the country, and shared that it was always on his mind.   

Rahul Vaidya mentioned his girlfriend Disha in a few other answers. A highlight among them was sharing that his best memory of Bigg Boss was when Disha Paramar had come to hte house. He shared that he got 'goosebumps'  seeing the appearance.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Rahul Vaidya reportedly confirmed that he is going to marry Disha Parmar soon. Before that happens, the duo’s appearance at another wedding made headlines. The couple showcased some romantic and energetic moves at a friend’s wedding that went viral. 

  Image credit: Instagram@rahulvaidyarkv

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT