'Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head' Singer B.J. Thomas Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head fame singer B. J. Thomas has unfortunately been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. The news was confirmed by the musicians’ representative, as reported by Deadline. The Grammy Award winner’s spokesperson released a statement on B. J. Thomas’ behalf highlighting his gratitude for his wife Gloria who had been his rock for over 53 years now.

The statement shared by the spokesperson enunciates how the singer wants to take this opportunity to share his thankfulness to his ‘wonderful wife’ Gloria, his family, close friends and last but not least, his fans all over the world. The musician feels that he has been blessed to have gotten the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in vivid genres be it pop, country or gospel music. Check out the statement below:

He feels lucky that he got to share all his wonderful songs with millions of people all across the globe. In this perilous situation, the singer further asks all his fans to keep him in their prayers during this time. He hopes that his music can live on with people forever. According to Deadline, B. J. Thomas is currently undergoing medical treatment at a facility in Texas.

The 78-year-old star was raised in Houston, Texas, where he sang in a church choir as a teenager before pursuing his solo career in music. It was back in 1966 when the singer in collaboration with The Triumphs released the album I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry. The lead single of the album sold over million copies back in the day and went to garner the gold disc. Soon after, his another hit Mama peaked at number 22 in the same year, launching his career to a whole new level.

The singer is well-known for several of his notable songs including Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, Hooked on a Feeling, I Just Can’t Help Believing, Don’t Worry, and many more. It was in the year 2012 when the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced that his 1669 hit Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head will be included in the Grammy Hall of Fame. The singer-songwriter is married to Gloria Richardson and the couple share three children together.

