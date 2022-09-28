Raj Thackeray Pays Homage To Lata Mangeshkar On Birth Anniversary; 'Can Only Think Of...'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary. Penning down a note, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "Lata Mangeshkar's songs may seem simple but not many were able to grasp it. It is one of the greatest joys of my life to know her. I can only think of the word sage to describe her."

In the letter, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray said, "There is a lot of happiness that one gets in receiving birthday wishes. There are a few for whom one feels overwhelmed when wishing them on their birthday. Lata Mangeshkar 'Didi' was that one person."

Remembering the iconic singer, Thackeray in his letter said, "I am fortunate and privileged to have wished her personally for more than two decades. I have not spoken much about Didi since her demise, especially not on any public platform."

Raj Thackeray further mentioned that an immense sense of emptiness has crept within him since Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

"Lata Mangeshkar's art is unparalleled and so sacrosanct that words can't do justice, there is always a lingering feeling that have I missed writing on some aspect. Her persona was as divine as her singing. Nowadays, the word brand has become popular and in political and social circles 'charisma' is the word that is often used. To achieve this title, one needs to put in a lot of effort. It requires perseverance and effort. Didi was the epitome of this process," Raj Thackeray said in his letter.

Thackeray added, "Lata Mangeshkar was an epitome of what is known as brand power with an innate charisma. Her life was her music. The depth and magnitude of her art remained an enigma. No one could decipher it. There was something magical and intangible about her singing."

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. He said a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her on Wednesday, which he added will be a fitting tribute to her.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

Born in 1929, Mangeshkar ruled playback singing for decades. She passed away in February this year.

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an intersection named after the legendary singer on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary. The Chief Minister in the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the intersection, 'Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha'.

According to sources, the intersection, at the banks of the Saryu river, has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore. Sources said that a 40-ft-long and 12-meter-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection.