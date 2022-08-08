Singer-rapper Raja Kumari who garnered appreciation for her song Wakhra Swag recently shared her views on how she finds the music business an unfair place for women. The singer, during a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, explained how women have been competing against men at all levels, however, in the music fraternity, they are not supported enough by fellow artists.

She added that the men in the business are also not doing enough to make it an inclusive workspace. She cited a few examples while talking to the leading daily and revealed how women just want a push and they shall do wonders in the sphere.

Raja Kumar talks about women struggling in the music industry

“I have realised that the industry is not really open to women. I don’t really comment on the other rappers but the other day, Emiway (Bantai) went on a rant on Twitter, and he was giving props to everyone. He has a public dispute with KRSNA and Raftaar. And at that time, he was telling how KRSNA brought the lyrical game to the scene. And his whole list had no mention of a female artist,” Raja Kumari told HT.

Raja Kumari who goes by the name, Svetha Yallapragada Rao, further added that all the female rappers are as powerful as the male ones and shall make a room for themselves if not given the opportunity. “At that moment, I just understood that they don’t think the scene is for us. And we just got to make our own scene. I’m just as powerful as them. If they don’t want to let me in, and all the women that are doing the work, then we’ll make our own scene,” she added.

The rapper who is currently riding high on her professional accomplishments, especially after the success of her last single, Out of Love, also revealed how male artists from the music industry need to not just preach about gender equality, but also show through their gestures. She said how several established rappers talk about supporting women, but seldom will fans see them sharing any song crooned by any female rapper.

Elucidating on the same, she said, “It’s unfortunate. If you look at all the biggest male rappers, they say, ‘I support women. But do you see them post about work by female artists? No. Do you see the Divine post about my album? No,” she said, adding, “The men that talk about supporting women in music are just doing lip service”.

