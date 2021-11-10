Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari And More Nominated For MTV Europe Music Awards 2021

Just like the MTV Video Music Award, the EMAs are the European version of the award function. Ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards the nominations for Best Song, Best Artist, Best Virtual Live, Best India Act and more were announced. Indian artists like Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari and more have been nominated for Best Indian Act at EMAs.

Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari and more nominated for MTV EMA's 2021

The nominations for the Best India Act category of the 28th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards were revealed, and Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari, and Kaam Bhaari have found their names in the list. Raja Kumari has composed songs for several Bollywood movies like Race 3, Judgemental Hai Kya and Dil Bechara.

Vivian Fernandes known by his stage name Divine gained popularity after the release of his song Yeh Mera Bombay. He broke through with the release of his song Mere Gully Mein featuring fellow Mumbai rapper Naezy. On 12 December 2020, Divine became the first Indian rapper to be featured on Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City for his album Punya Paap, which had claimed the top spot on Apple Music India.

Rapper Kunal Pandagale known by his stage name Kaam Bhaari, while speaking to ANI opened up about his MTV EMA's nomination and said, "My second nomination at the EMA's in 2 years is truly overwhelming and a golden feather to the cap. Art in

any form has the power to connect and heal across borders and nothing could be more fulfilling than my work getting global recognition with the Best India Act category nomination in the MTV European Music Awards."

He added, "The happiest part of my journey has been that Rap music has now evolved in India and Indian rappers are being recognized worldwide, about time. It's a privilege to be nominated and whatever the outcome is." Other artists like Ananya Birla, Zephyrtone and Rakhis have also been nominated for the Best India Act.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, with eight nods including nominations in the Best Artist, Best Song And Best Pop categories. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X are both tied with six nominations, with Doja being the most nominated female act. BTS is the most nominated male group and K-pop act, while Little Mix received the most nominations for a female group this year. The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will be held on 14 November 2021 at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Image: Instagram/@kaambhaari/@therajakumari/@vivianakadivine