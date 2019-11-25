Raja Kumari: Here Is All You Should Know About The Indian American Rapper

Raja Kumari is an Indian-American songwriter and singer from Claremont, California, USA. She was born as Svetha Yellapragada Rao later she took up her career in as a songwriter and a composer. She was the first Indian person of Indian origin who hosted the red carpet at the American Music Awards. This show happened on November 24 and she was seen hosting the pre-ceremony activities. Here is all you should know about her

All about Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari a graduate in Bachelor of Arts degree which specializing in religious studies specific to the religions in South Asian religions. She stared as an Indian classical dancer at the age of 7 and also was a part of the Fugees hip hop album The Score. She started to work in the lines of Hip Hop and, at the age of 14, she was known as MC "Indian Princess" (IP) or "Raja Kumari," which later become her rap name. Over the years, she has made many songs, performed in Bollywood, and was also seen in albums alongside many rappers and bands. She has also been honoured with the Kohinoor Award for excellence in the Classical Arts by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Here are a few of her collaborations over the years:

She has worked with many big names in Bollywood as well as in the American music industry. She has written songs for Bollywood movies like Salman Khan’s Race 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya. She also collaborated with A.R. Rahman in the year 2017 for three songs in two different movies. She co-sang the songs with A.R.Rahman, Tejinder Singh, and Shikara for Jugni.

In the American music industry, she has collaborated with Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy. With Fifth Harmony, she co-wrote the song Like Mariah from the Reflection album. She worked on a whole album with Gwen Stefani to co-create This Is What the Truth Feels Like. She also worked on a single Change Your Life with Iggy Azalea. Today, she has become an icon in the music industry.

