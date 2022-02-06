Rajeev Shukla Reveals Lata Mangeshkar's Love For Cricket, 'When We'd Lose A Game, She...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has shed some light on the legendary music sensation of India Lata Mangeshkar as the world mourns the unfortunate demise of the legend on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Shukla revealed that whenever India would lose a game, the legendary late singer used to call him up to express her concerns. Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, after receiving treatment for the Covid-19 virus for the past three weeks.

“When we'd lose a game, she'd call me and ask, 'Rajeev Ji, how did we lose this game?' We should have won it comfortably. This many runs could have been scored, etc.' Cricket held a special place in her heart,” Shukla said in his interview. The BCCI vice-president further added that the legendary singer used to own a house just in front of the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London during India’s ICC World Cup-winning campaign in 1983.

India sport black arm-bands against West Indies

Shukla further informed that the Indian cricket team will wear black armbands to honor the legendary singer during the first ODI match against West Indies on Sunday. He also added that the national flag will be half-flown during the match as a sign of respect for Lata Mangeshkar. “BCCI President and Secretary have said that Indian players will wear black armbands during their match against the West Indies. To honour Mangeshkar ji, the national flag at the Ahmedabad stadium will be flown at half-mast," Shukla added.