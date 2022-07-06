Rajinikanth, TN Gov R N Ravi And More Congratulate Ilaiyaraaja On Rajya Sabha Nomination

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Facebook/@Ilaiyaraaja
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and top actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.
"Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations," a Raj Bhavan tweet said.
Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations. Hon'ble Governor Thiru.R.N.Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/eDsgD4Bcw6— RAJ BHAVAN,TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) July 6, 2022
Similarly, Rajinikanth also congratulated his "dear friend and the legendary" musician.
மாநிலங்களவை உறுப்பினராக நியமிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கும் அருமை நண்பர் இசைஞானி இளையராஜா அவர்களுக்கு என்னுடைய மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள் @ilaiyaraaja— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 6, 2022
