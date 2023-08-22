Raju Punjabi, Popular Haryanavi Singer, Dies At 40, CM Manohar Lal Khattar Mourns His Loss

Singer Raju Punjabi from Haryana died aged 40. He released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha on August 12. Social media was flooded with condolence messages after his untimely death. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also mourned his loss.

3 things you need to know

Raju Punjabi was nicknamed King of Tunes by his fans.

He collaborated with popular Haryanvi artists such as Sapna Choudhary.

Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for jaundice and passed away after his health deteriorated.

Raju Punjabi was hospitalised with jaundice

Raju Punjabi was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hisar, Haryana where he passed away on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past few days. However, his health deteriorated and he was put on ventilator support. After treatment, he showed signs of recovery and was sent home. When his health worsened again, he was rushed to the hospital. However, he breathed his last on August 22.

Haryana CM mourns Raju Punjabi's death

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar mourned the death of the singer on social media and dubbed it a huge loss to the local music industry. According to reports, the singer's body will be taken to his native village of Rawatsar Kheda, where his last rites will be performed.

(Haryana CM offered his condolences after Raju Punjabi's death | Image: X)

Khattar wrote (in Hindi), “Just received word on the demise of Haryana’s famous singer and music producer Raju Punjabi. It’s an unprecedented loss to the Haryana music Industry. May God place his departed soul and give strength to his family so they may be able to go beyond this immense sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Raju Punjabi was known for hit songs like Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se and Tu Cheez Lajawab.