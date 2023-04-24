Rana Daggubati Attends Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella 2023 Performance: Proud To Have...

The second day of Coachella Weekend 2 showed performances including Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, Musa Musa, SOFI TUKKER, Remi Wolf, Rosalia, BLACKPINK, Labrinth, Kid LAROI, Calvin Haris, Zendaya, Sia and Boygenius. Diljit Dosanjh, India's first Punjabi artist to perform at the event also set the stage on fire. To witness the amazing performance, South superstar Rana Daggubati attended the music festival.

The actor also praised Diljit for his performance. He shared a video of the singer's performance on social media. In the video, Dosanjh can be seen performing on the stage. He sported a white kurta and a matching dhoti. He completed his look with a white turban, gloves, sunglasses, and sneakers. He is seen singing his popular song, Lover. Rana Daggubati, who was present in the crowd, also showed a glimpse of the crowd grooving to the Punjabi singer's peppy beats. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Heard top DJs play/mix sets with Indian songs - but watching @diljitdosanjh perform live at #COACHELLA was just fire. Diljit my man what a rockstar you are- so honoured and proud to have seen this." Take a look at his tweet below.

Heard top DJs play/mix sets with Indian songs - but watching @diljitdosanjh preform live at #COACHELLA was just 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Diljit my man what a rockstar you are- so honoured and proud to have seen this 💥💥💥🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/WdiGtS46SQ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 23, 2023

About Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh brought a Punjabi vibe to Coachella's Sahara stage. He served desi vibes while singing Punjabi songs in traditional attire. He opened his performance with his song Los Angeles (LA). The singer made an appearance on the stage with a peace sign and his face covered with a white handkerchief. After completing his performance, he shouted, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella." He also sang songs including Jatt Da Pyaar, Patiala Peg, Do You Know, Peaches, Lover, and Clash among others. Take a look at his performance below.

Before performing on the Sahara stage, Diljit shared a series of photos. In the photos, he can be seen gearing up for the performance. He sported a casual look while practicing.