Ranjha Singer Jasleen Royal Hopes 'people Start Releasing New Music' After Shershaah

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal is one of the popular faces leading the independent music scene in the country. The artist, who entered Bollywood in 2014, helming the song Preet in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat, has delivered several iconic songs like Din Shagna Da, Sang Rahiyo and the most recent Ranjha from Shershaah. Ranjha, which Jasleen sang with B Praak, Romy, has been a pathbreaking track for the singer, appearing in the Billboard Global Excl US charts.

Now, Jasleen, who is an ardent lover of original talent, expressed how she's not a big fan when it comes to the remixed versions of songs. She also hopes that people start delivering more authentic tracks, instead of recycling old melodies. In the past, artists like AR Rahman have also commented on the topic of people remixing many of his tracks, Masakali 2.0 being one that stirred controversy.

Jasleen Royal on people creating remixes

In a statement to the media, Jasleen expressed hope for change in how others create music after the all-original album of Shershaah performed so well, commercially. Talking about remixes and if she would like to work on one, she said,

"Never say never! I mean, I'm not a big fan. And with 'Shershaah', maybe there is a change that is coming with an all-original album. Like when you see it doing so well and being loved by the audience, people might take after that. And they may also start releasing new music, instead of recreating."

More about the Shershaah tracks

Her latest track from Shershaah along with Raataan Lambiyan recently made their way to the Billboard charts. While Ranjha featured at the 73rd position, Raataan Lambiyan stood at the 28th slot. They also became the top streaming songs in a week on Spotify with Rataan Lambiyaan clocking 8.2 million streams while Ranjha clocked 7.3 million streams.

Ranjha is an emotional love song that encapsulates the feeling of separation from a loved one. It features in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer biographical war movie based on the life of Kargil hero Vikram Batra. It comes at a time when Vikram (Sidharth) and Dimple (Kiara) are at crossroads in their romantic relationship. Jasleen's collaboration with the Mann Bharya singer B Praak had lyrics written by Anvita Dutt, while Akshay Raheja was on board as the producer.

Royal has voiced popular songs like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Nachde Ne Saare, Love You Zindagi, Din Shagna Da, Sang Rahiyo, Nit Nit, Kidre Jawa among others. She was recently spotted on a fun girl trip to Ladakh with her girl gang.

(IMAGE: JASLEEN ROYAL/ INSTA)