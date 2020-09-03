Ranjit Bawa Makes New Addition To ‘Ik Tare Wala’ Album With ‘Pagg Da Brand’; Watch Video

Ranjit Bawa’s Ik Tare Wala album has been extremely popular among the masses. The Punjabi singer has now made a new addition to the Ik Tare Wala album with the song Pagg Da Brand. While Ranjit Bawa has lent his voice to the song, Jassi X has composed the music. On the other hand, Pagg Da Brand lyrics have been penned by Pargat Kotguru.

Ranjit Bawa's Pagg Da Brand also features Aveera Singh Masoon, who plays the female lead. The music video features Ranjit Bawa and Aveera Singh Masoon’s love story. The Youtube video has yet received 52k likes, 741,386 views and counting. You can check out Ranjit Bawa's Pagg Da Brand video here:

Ranjit Bawa's songs and Ik Tare Wala album:

The Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa is well–known for his song, Chandigarh Returns. His Mitti Da Bawa album was also quite popular among the masses. Some of his songs from the Ik Tare Wala album include Khand Da Khidaona, Simple Suit, Truckan Wale, Sanjha Punjab, and Photoan.

Ranjit Bawa's Instagram

The Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Ranjit Bawa has about 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Ranjit actively promotes his songs on Instagram. Recently, the singer shared an Instagram story to promote his song Pagg Da Brand. You can check out the Instagram story here.

Source: Ranjit Bawa's Instagram

As of last week, Ranjit Bawa shared an Instagram post to mark the release of Pagg Da Brand. He captioned the Instagram post as, “Next one ðŸ™ðŸ» Sorry gana late ho gya video last year kita c ðŸ˜›yaad bhul gye â¤ï¸ Hun bus jaldi jaldi gane aunge sare ðŸ™ðŸ» @tseries.official @framesingh @aveera.singh.masson @nareshkaka #iktarewala”. Several fans showered their love on Ranjit Bawa’s post by liking and commenting on it. While some said that they were eager to listen to the song, some showered their love on the singer in the comments section. You can check out Ranjit Bawa’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here

Source: Ranjit Bawa's Instagram

Here are some other posts shared by Ranjit Bawa:

Source: Ranjit Bawa's Instagram

