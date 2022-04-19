Ranu Mondal Collaborates With Bangladeshi Star Hero Alom For A Bengali Song; Watch

Ranu Mondal became a viral internet sensation after she was discovered singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen track Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on the internet. The viral singer who has already crooned songs in the mainstream Bollywood industry has made headlines once again for her collaboration with Hero Alom. Recently, the Bangladeshi superstar took his YouTube channel to give his followers a glimpse of their collaboration online.

Ranu Mondal records song with Hero Alom

The viral video which has over three lakh views on YouTube, features Hero Alom and Ranu Mondal in a recording studio. Titled 'Tumi Chara Ami', the short clip sees a snippet of the duo singing the track. Soon after, the two also indulge in a Q&A session to answer the questions of their followers. Take a look at the video below:

For those unaware, their collaboration was previously announced by Hero Alom via Facebook back in November. Internet session Ranu Mondal is singing two songs in the Bangladeshi star's movies that are bankrolled by Hero Alom himself. The shooting of the films had begun in November.

Who is Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal was discovered after a viral video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway station in West Bengal took the internet by storm. A passerby who was impressed with her voice uploaded the video on the internet which spread like wildfire on the web. After the viral video, Ranu Mondal was also invited on a singing reality TV show, where she was praised by Bollywood singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya. The show's judge was so impressed that he gave Mondal an opportunity to be a playback singer for Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu Mondal gets a biopic

Ever since her recognition on the web, Mondal continues to share her rendition of hit Bollywood tracks. Her rags to riches story is also being made in the form of a biopic. It was later announced that Purba Paschim Dakshin fame Eshika Dey is roped in to play the lead role in the film. As per Tribune India, the biopic is titled 'Miss Ranu Maria'. Additionally, the movie was set to be made in the Bengali language, however, the makers have now decided to shoot the movie in Hindi.

Image: Facebook/@ranumondal/@heroalom