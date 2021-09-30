Ranu Mondal Makes Headlines Again, This Time For Crooning Yohani's 'Manike Maghe Hithe'

Ranu Mondal became an overnight internet sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic track Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway station in West Bengal took over the internet. She was soon invited to a singing reality show that was filmed in Mumbai. Later, composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya gave her an opportunity to sing a mainstream Bollywood film song in Happy Hardy and Heer.

Recently, Ranu Mondal is making headlines after YouTuber Rondhon Porichoy posted a new video of her singing Manike Maghe Hithe. The video clip has already garnered more than 54k views so far. Watch the video below.

Ranu Mondal trends again!

Many social media users were delighted after watching Mondal's latest video. They took to the comments section and dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A user commented, "khub bhalo (Very nice)," while another one wrote, "It's a Srilankan language, not easy to sing by everyone, mostly native people can sing it." A netizen chipped in, "She shud her own YouTube channel and that way she would never have to depend on anyone else."

2020's song Manike Maghe Hithe is sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka in Sinhala language. The song took over the internet after a Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version of it was released in the month of May this year. Yohani's version of Manike Maghe Hithe has garnered more than 91 million views on YouTube within just three months of its streaming online.

Born in Krishnanagar, Nadia, Ranu Mondal was first spotted singing the 1972's hit song from Shor at the Ranaghat Railway Station in the year 2019 by Atindra Chakraborty, an engineer. Atindra was impressed with her voice and had recorded a video and shared it on his Facebook handle. The video clip received more than 2.5 million views within just a few days itself.

After appearing on a singing reality show, Mondal got an opportunity to record her first song, Teri Meri Kahaani, with Himesh Reshammiya. She was in the news for getting opportunities for work as well as financial help from people all over. However, Mondal has been out of the limelight post her hit collaboration with the Tera Surroor composer.

Image: Facebook/@ranumondal/yohani